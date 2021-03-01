Tatarstan, Syria call for cooperation with Iran on sports

The Syrian and Tatarstan officials made the remarks in a meeting with Iranian sports official in Damascus.

Secretary General of the National Olympic Committee of Iran Keikavous Saeedi is on a visit to Syria to attend the 50th anniversary of Syria sports unity.

Saeedi held a meeting with President of the Syrian Olympic Committee Feras Mouala.

Both sides discussed developing interactions and signing MoUs between Tehran and Damascus.

Meanwhile, Saeedi held talks with chairman of State Duma Committee on physical culture, sports, tourism and youth Affairs Marat Bariev.

Bariev invited Iranian indoor hockey team to attend Russian competitions.

President of National Olympic Committees of Tatarstan expressed readiness for signing MoU with Iran on exchanging coach, athletes and taking advantage of sports capacities.

