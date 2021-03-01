Iran, Syria enjoy $1.5 billion trade capacity: Official

Piltan made remarks at the Conference on Opportunities to Cooperate with Syria.

He said that the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran, in coordination with the relevant institutions, is trying to provide the necessary grounds for the development of trade with Syria, adding that Syria is one of Iran's politically and economically strategic partners.

Iran and Syria must expand economic and trade relations, he added.

He went on to say that Iran has a very high capacity for cooperation in the current situation in addition to goods in the field of exporting technical and engineering services.

3266**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish