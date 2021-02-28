Iran appreciates China for donating COVID-19 vaccine

In a Tweet, Khatibzadeh described the Chinese measure as the symbol of two nations' friendship.

He went on to say that both sides share a civilizational bond that will lead to turning problems into opportunities.

Joint cooperation for combating COVID-19 has proved the significance of the two states, he noted.

Earlier on Monday, Khatibzadeh said that some 250,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine have been sent to Iran in coordination with Iranian Embassy in Beijing.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish