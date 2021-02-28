Feb 28, 2021, 5:56 PM
Journalist ID: 956
News Code: 84246412
0 Persons

Tags

Iran appreciates China for donating COVID-19 vaccine

Iran appreciates China for donating COVID-19 vaccine

Tehran, Feb 28, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh on Sunday thanked China for donating 250,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

In a Tweet, Khatibzadeh described the Chinese measure as the symbol of two nations' friendship.

He went on to say that both sides share a civilizational bond that will lead to turning problems into opportunities.

Joint cooperation for combating COVID-19 has proved the significance of the two states, he noted.

Earlier on Monday, Khatibzadeh said that some 250,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine have been sent to Iran in coordination with Iranian Embassy in Beijing.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
1 + 6 =