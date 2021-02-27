Iran Air Force has operational dominance over region

The Islamic Republic's Air Force has been proven in the region so that no air force, whether fighter or otherwise, has the right to cross the country's air sovereignty without Iran’s permission and coordination, Nasirzadeh pointed out.

By reinforcing the Force, political will and pressure can be imposed on enemies internationally, he further noted.

Regional states make a major strategic mistake by not relying on themselves and resorting to foreign pilots and equipment provided by foreign military advisers, he stated, adding that because not only will they not be self-sufficient, but in the long-run foreign forces will not have the incentive to fight and defend their country.

