Pakistan Army says looking forward to conduct joint military drills with Iran

Director General (DG) of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar was briefing the foreign media at the Pakistan Army headquarters in Rawalpindi.

During the interaction he talked about situation in the Middle East, relations with Iran and Pakistan's challenge in fighting terrorism.

"Our security cooperation with Iran is at the best level and the two countries have always developed constructive and sensible ways to address security issues," he told IRNA.

Referring to the recent Aman-21 multinational exercise hosted by the Pakistani Navy in Karachi and the presence of an Iranian military delegation as an observer in the exercise, he said Pakistan and its armed forces sincerely want to maintain regional security and stability with the cooperation of countries of the region and its allies.

Major General Babar Iftikhar added: Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa had a very important visit to Iran last year and we consider the results of this visit very constructive. “Good military cooperation between the two countries, including training programs, is always on the agenda of both sides,” he added.

He stressed that Pakistani army is eager to hold military exercises with Iran. “Although such opportunity has not been provided so far but we would welcome a joint exercise in future,” noted DG ISPR.

Pakistani military spokesman said: We have excellent coordination between the forces of Iran and Pakistan in the border areas and no power can affect this cooperation.

He added: The plan to fence Pakistan's common border with Iran continues and the two countries have great coordination in this regard.

272**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish