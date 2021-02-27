Razi COVID-19 vaccine to begin clinical trial: Minister

Iran's Minister of Agricultural Jihad Kazem Khavazi said that two vaccines for the Coronavirus are under development by the Center for Execution of Imam Khomeini's Order. The vaccines are now passing clinical trials.

He also said that another Iranian vaccine called Razi COVID-19 vaccine would begin clinical trial tomorrow.

Khavazi underlined that the latter is a combination of injective and inhalant vaccine and the receivers can immediately take off their masks.

9416**2050

