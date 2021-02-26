Venezuelan minister: Iran one of oldest civilizations

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of visiting National Museum of Iran, Pardon appreciated Iranian government and people’s hospitality.

He referred to signing two agreements on tourism during his visit to Iran.

Padron hailed tourism in Iran, saying it is a wonderful country for tourists.

He expressed his interests for Iranian tour organizers to visit Venezuela.

Padron met with Iran’s Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts to sign a memorandum of understanding on a 2020-2024 tourism plan and visited a number of people involved in Iranian tourism industry.

He traveled to Kerman and Isfahan provinces to see tourist sites.

