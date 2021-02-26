Venezuela, Iran to kick off bilateral tours

Mounesan and Alí Padrón Paredes, Venezuelan Minister of Tourism, signed a memorandum of understanding to expand cooperation on tourism industry in a meeting in Tehran this week.

The Iranian minister stated that the two sides will endeavor in line with implementing Venezuela-Iran strategic programs, including the expansion of tourism collaborations, which will help boost close ties between the two nations.

According to Mounesan, the four-day stay by the Venezuelan minister is a good occasion to strengthen ties and provide Paredes with the opportunity to become familiar with Iranian tourist attractions.

On one side, Iran as an ancient country enjoys several scenic, historical, natural and cultural attractions, which could be an appropriate distention for Venezuelan tourists; on the other side, Venezuela has natural sites, which are attractive for foreign tourists especially the Iranians.

Director General of the Museums and Mobile Historical Assets Mohammad-Reza Kargar noted that based on archeological findings, Iran has a long history of civilizations dating back to 11 thousand years ago, and that cultural diplomacy of the civilization is more influential than political diplomacy.

Mehran Hassani, deputy provincial tourism chief, said that Mazandaran province has created a headquarters to facilitate travel to the northern province, noting that during the upcoming Nowrouz holiday, the province is going to host tourists while observing new protocols to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

1424

Follow us on Twitter @irnaenglish