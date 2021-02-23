Iran, Venezuela discuss developing tourism coop

Moonesan said that Iran and Venezuela cooperate in various fields, adding that Iran hopes that this cooperation would continue in the field of tourism.

Through tourism, not only governments approaching each other but also nations will also come together, he underscored.

Pointing to the importance of Pardon’s visit to Iran, he noted that the trip is a great opportunity to get acquainted with Iran’s tourist, cultural, natural, and historical attractions.

He added that fortunately, Iran is a country that has unparalleled capacities in the field of tourism.

Padron said that Iran is a beautiful country and Venezuela hopes to strengthen tourism relations with Iran.

The President of Venezuela Nicolás Maduro is trying to increase the level of relations between Iran and Venezuela, and in the meantime, one of the most important areas of cooperation between the two countries is tourism, he added.

He pointed to the tourism capacities between the two countries, adding that direct Tehran-Caracas flight is one of the most important advantages for tourism development.

Earlier today, Padron highlighted friendly ties between Tehran and Caracas, saying that Venezuelans see Iran as their home.

