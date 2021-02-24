Iran, Venezuela to launch tours between two countries

In a meeting to sign memorandum of understating on tourism cooperation with Venezuelan Tourism Minister Ali Padron, Mounesan said that they would try to improve tourism among the two countries in line with strategic plans.

Iranian Minister said that the agreement was reached with the former Venezuelan Tourism Minister and is not implemented.

Pointing to the historical attractions in Iran and natural sites in Venezuela, Mounesan said he hoped the two countries would be a good destination for their tourists.

He also said that expansion of tourism relations between Iran and Venezuela would serve to improve trading ties between the two countries, as a direct flight has been launched between the two capitals.

Venezuelan Tourism Minister, for his part, said that the country has the second and tenth biggest national parks in the world and the Angel Fall is the highest waterfall in the world.

Padron also pointed to other natural attractions in Venezuela and added that his country aims to work in unison with Iran to recover tourism industry hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

The official praised Iran’s “brotherly assistance” to Venezuela to ease the pressure of sanctions from which Iran is also suffering.

Venezuela’s Minister of Tourism and Foreign Trade, heading an economic delegation and tourism industry players, is in Iran for a four-day trip which started on Tuesday.

