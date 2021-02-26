Those who imposed sanctions admit failure of maximum pressure: Iran

Vaezi wrote on his Instagram account: “Fortunately, after three years of unprecedented sanctions and economic war against the Iranian nation, the enemies acknowledge that the maximum pressure has been defeated due to guidelines of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, measures made by the government and resistance by the nation; so, we should all prepare us for playing an effective role in the new environment.”

The Islamic country has suffered from three years of hard condition, caused by the economic war and the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic in the last year, he said, noting that Iranian producers and private sector tried to help the country get rid of the situation.

He referred to his meeting with top exporters from Isfahan province on Thursday night, underlining the importance of export of the Iranian commodities in dealing with the economic war and boosting the policy of economy without oil.

The exporters could play a key role in providing the country with foreign exchanges to purchase basic needs and raw materials for production lines, the official noted.

