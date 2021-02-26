Iranian Armenians inaugurate ‘Roots’ art fair

1424
Follow us on Twitter @irnaenglish
The Iranian Armenians inaugurated an art fair dubbed Roots to showcase paintings at Javid Gallery in Tehran. Organizers of the exhibition observed health protocols for the opening ceremony, which was participated by top Armenian artists and Ara Shahverdian, Armenian representative in the Iranian parliament. Museum of the Archbishop of Rdak Manoukian collaborated in holding the exhibition. Tehran, Iran, February 26, 2021. IRNA/ Zhovana Abadian & Zhina Abadian
1424
Follow us on Twitter @irnaenglish
Isfahan, Feb 8, IRNA – Leader of Diocese of Isfahan and southern Iran said on Monday that sanctions…
Tehran, Jan 27, IRNA -- Secretary of Iran’s Human Rights Headquarters Ali Bagheri Kani said…
The 2021 New Year ceremony was held in the presence of Archbishop of Armenians in Tehran Sebouh…
Shiraz, Dec 22, IRNA – Armenian community of Iran living across the country will celebrate…
Orumiyeh, Dec 19, IRNA – Deputy Director General of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism…
Your Comment