Iranian Armenians inaugurate ‘Roots’ art fair

The Iranian Armenians inaugurated an art fair dubbed Roots to showcase paintings at Javid Gallery in Tehran. Organizers of the exhibition observed health protocols for the opening ceremony, which was participated by top Armenian artists and Ara Shahverdian, Armenian representative in the Iranian parliament. Museum of the Archbishop of Rdak Manoukian collaborated in holding the exhibition. Tehran, Iran, February 26, 2021. IRNA/ Zhovana Abadian & Zhina Abadian

