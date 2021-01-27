Jan 27, 2021, 9:35 PM
Iranian Armenian martyrs sacrificed lives for country's honor, security: Official

Tehran, Jan 27, IRNA -- Secretary of Iran’s Human Rights Headquarters Ali Bagheri Kani said on Wednesday that the martyrs of the Iranian Armenian community, as a part of the Iranian society, sacrificed their lives for the country's honor and security, noting that the effects of their self-sacrifice are still tangible.

He made the remarks in a meeting with family members of an Iranian Armenian martyr late on Tuesday.

During the meeting, he also referred to the Armenian community as an integral part of the Iranian society which has been and is sympathetic with its compatriots and the establishment in various fields.

"They have always stayed faithful to the Iranian nation in good and bad times," he said, noting that the martyrs fulfilled their missions and came out of the divine test successfully.

Two Armenian lawmakers, Robert Biglarian and Ara Shahverdian, accompanied Bagheri-Kani during the meeting with the martyr's family.

