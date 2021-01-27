Iranian Armenian martyrs sacrificed lives for country's honor, security: Official

He made the remarks in a meeting with family members of an Iranian Armenian martyr late on Tuesday.

During the meeting, he also referred to the Armenian community as an integral part of the Iranian society which has been and is sympathetic with its compatriots and the establishment in various fields.

"They have always stayed faithful to the Iranian nation in good and bad times," he said, noting that the martyrs fulfilled their missions and came out of the divine test successfully.

Two Armenian lawmakers, Robert Biglarian and Ara Shahverdian, accompanied Bagheri-Kani during the meeting with the martyr's family.

