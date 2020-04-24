Apr 24, 2020, 5:40 PM
Tehran's Armenians observe 105th anniversary of Armenian Genocide

The 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide ceremony was held in Tehran in the presence of Archbishop Sibouh Sarkisian at St. Sarkis Church. Tehran, Iran, April 24, 2020. IRNA/Geina Abadian.

