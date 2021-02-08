Sanctions against Iranians are merciless: Archbishop Kashchian

Archbishop Sipan Kashchian met Abbas Rezaei, governor general of Isfahan province, in Vank Cathedral. Asked whether Iranian Christians faced problems, he answered, “Those who annoy [Iranian Christians] are the very people who imposed cruel sanction against Iranians.”

“We have no problems in Iran, except foreign sanctions which hurt Christians alongside other people living in Iran. This is a truth that everybody must keep an eye on,” the Archbishop underlined.

He congratulated the 42nd anniversary of victory of Islamic Revolution and said that he didn’t have enough knowledge about the Islamic Revolution, “but now that I’m in Iran, it’s become obvious to me and have a more accurate understanding of the Revolution".

Archbishop Kashchian said that the Armenians Music Building in Jolfa, Isfahan would be launched later this year.

Governor General of Isfahan said that followers of different religions live together in Isfahan province in a brotherly manner and there is no problem in this regard.

He also underlined that the solidarity between followers of different religions in Iran should serve as a pattern for other countries.

Presence of Armenians in Isfahan dates back to the Safavid era. About 7,000 Armenians live in Isfahan city, in Jolfa neighborhood, and some other villages and counties near the city.

There are several cathedrals in Isfahan province and Christians freely practice their religious rituals.

