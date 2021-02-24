Feb 24, 2021, 7:20 PM
Iran hopes change in Coalition, backers’ approach lead to peace in Yemen

Tehran, Feb 24, IRNA – Senior Assistant to the Iranian Foreign Minister for Special Political Affairs Ali Asghar Khaji hoped in a phone call with Sweden's Special Envoy for Yemen Peter Semneby that change in the approach of the Saudi Coalition and their Western supporters will lead to sustainable peace in Yemen.

Khaji went on to say that the visit of United Nations Security Council by the Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths to Tehran had positive achievements.

He also hoped that the change in approach, materialization of cease-fire, and removing the siege would improve lives of the Yemeni people.

The two politicians discussed recent developments in Yemen crisis, especially the issue of supporting the UN plan.

Expressing happiness over Iran’s constructive role in solving the crisis in Yemen, the Swedish representative urged Iran to continue with its efforts.

Semneby also gave some information about the Yemen peace process and the future meeting, namely the Yemen Humanitarian Response Plan, to be co-hosted by Sweden and Switzerland. 

