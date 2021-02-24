Iran: UN rapporteur unauthorized to comment on Ukraine crash incident

In reaction to the comments made by the UN Special Rapporteur on Extrajudicial, Summary or Arbitrary Executions Agnes Callamard, Khatibzadeh said that she is not authorized to comment on the issue according to the mission of the Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial and arbitrary killings referred to in Resolution 44.5 of the Human Rights Council.

There are clear-cut and precise legal and technical frameworks in international law to address the issue, he pointed out.

He went on to say that her immature and unreasonable interference in the issue may have a non-constructive effect on legal processes.

Numerous cases have been raised by Callamard, which show that the information provided to her was distorted information, mixed with numerous errors, bias, and irrelevant, he added.

Without providing any credible evidence, unfounded accusations have been leveled against Iran, he stated.

It seems that she has rushed into the issue, which has resulted in an unprofessional and unreliable text that raises questions and ambiguities about the motive for the action, he noted.

Even if Callamard considered it her jurisdiction to comment on the issue, she could have waited for the technical report of the incident and the indictment of the accused to be issued, he further noted.

The technical report of the incident was prepared on December 29, 2020, in accordance with the international standards and sent to the relevant countries, he underlined.

So far three countries have sent their technical comments on the report to the relevant authority, which primarily confirmed the report, he added.

The indictment of the defendants of the case is about to be issued in the Iranian judicial system, he said, adding that the court will begin examining the charges against the defendants as soon as the case in the military court is completed.

Perhaps one reason for the unwarranted haste is her stepping down as the Special Rapporteur, he said, adding that she probably wants to put her successor in front of the action by publishing an immature and hasty text.

She has taken the measure maybe because she had received some offers in some NGOs, Khatibzadeh added.

Regardless of her motives and apart from her ineligibility in dealing with the issue, the Islamic Republic of Iran, based upon the principles of goodwill, has prepared detailed answers to the ambiguities that will be presented soon through appropriate means, he reiterated.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish