Iran closes Mehran border to passengers to fight UK COVID-19 variants

Speaking to IRNA, Asad Qasemi said based on the decision made by provincial committee on coronavirus Task Force and in line with preventing from the spread of UK COVID-19 variants, Mehran border post is closed.

He added that Iraqi passengers who are now in Iran should have COVID19 test to pass the border.

Earlier, passengers' movements were limited and only Iranian and Iraqi nationals were allowed to pass, he noted.

Meanwhile, Head Ilam Customs office Roohollah Gholami said Mehran is open for trade with Iraqi businessmen.

He noted that quarantines and medical teams are active for monitoring and doing preventive measures at cross-border post in Mehran.

9376**1416

