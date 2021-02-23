Iran, Tajikistan stress cooperation on fighting terrorism, crimes

Discussing the regional issues, Iran’s Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli said extremism, terrorism, human trafficking, drug trafficking, and insecurity in the Middle East are mostly created by foreign countries.

Rahmnai Fazli referred to the 42-year-long resistance of Iran against the foreign pressures and attacks, noting that the reason of most of the incidents around Iran is due to the anger of foreign countries with Iran’s resistance, independence, and creation of stability and security with no need for foreigners.

Referring to numerous political, social, cultural, historical, and linguistic commonalities between Iran and Tajikistan, he said that people of Iran and Tajikistan demand expansion of ties.

He added that Iran is ready to cooperate with Tajikistan in political, social, security, crisis, and civil registration issues.

He went on to say that people of the region are capable of solving their own problems.

Expressing readiness to cooperate with Iran, Tajikistan’s Minister of Internal Affairs Ramazon Rahimov said experience has proven that countering terrorism, organized crimes, drug trafficking, and cyber crimes is not possible without cooperation with other countries.

The two politicians stressed implementation of security agreement between Iran and Tajikistan.

9417**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish