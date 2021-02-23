Iran, Tajikistan discuss bilateral ties

The two sides talked about mutual relations, especially the current condition and the prospect of cooperation in security, intensification of geopolitical competition, and modern threats.

It was said in the meeting that 160 cooperation documents have been signed between the two countries so far.

During the meeting, Emomali Rahmon stressed implementation of the comprehensive document signed.

The COVID-19 pandemic and global economic and financial crises, which are threats to the current and future conditions of the region, were also discussed.

Heading a delegation, Rahmani Fazli arrived in Dushanbe on Monday evening.

