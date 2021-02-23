Iran, Afghanistan envoys review developments in peace process

Ambassador of Afghanistan Najibullah Alikhil in a tweet on Tuesday said: Today I welcomed Mr. Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Pakistan.

“We discussed the bilateral friendly relations, the efforts for peace, the need for the reduction of violence and the importance of constructive role of the regional countries,” he said.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has always supported the democracy in Afghanistan and has made government-to-government relations a priority in its policy with Afghanistan.

During a visit to Kabul in mid-February last year Mohammad Ibrahim Taherian, Special Representative of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Afghanistan, met with Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR), and Mohammad Hanif Atmar, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan, to discuss the latest peace developments.

Taherian also met with Mohammad Sadiq, Pakistan's Special Representative for Afghanistan, on the sidelines of Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif's 11th official visit to Islamabad in November last year to review the latest developments in the Afghan peace process and joint cooperation.

