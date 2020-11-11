Iran, Pakistan special envoys confer on Afghanistan

The meeting was held in Islamabad on the sidelines of Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif’s visit to Pakistan.

Pakistan’s Special representative on Afghanistan Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq in a tweet said: Had useful, future oriented discussion on Afghan peace with Ambassador Taherian Fard, Iran's Special Representative for Afghanistan who is visiting Islamabad with Foreign Minister Javad Zarif.

“We agreed to strengthen our cooperation in support of peace in Afghanistan,” he said.

Prior to the meeting Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi while talking to IRNA said Iran and Pakistan share common view on the issue of Afghanistan.

"They want peace and stability in Afghanistan we also want the same. We have agreed to enhance our interaction and cooperation on the issue of Afghanistan," he said.

He added today special representatives of Iran and Pakistan are meeting and "we are going to have deep cooperation on Afghanistan to achieve our shared objective".

Foreign Minister of Iran, heading a political and economic delegation, arrived in Islamabad yesterday to consult with high-ranking Pakistani officials.

During the visit he held talks with Prime Minister Imran Khan, his counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

