Strengthening Tehran-Islamabad relations in region’s interest: Pakistani editor 

In an exclusive interview with IRNA on Tuesday, Mohammad Adil editor of ‘Dunya’ said the visit is important because it is being carried out in the aftermath of the US election and developments in Afghanistan.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a tweet said top-level talks on bilateral and regional issues with brothers, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa would take place tomorrow in Pakistan.

Mohammad Adil said two friendly and neighboring countries of Iran and Pakistan during the visit can pave the way for further expansion of bilateral, regional cooperation and interaction in the international community.

Referring to the recent US presidential election and Trump's defeat, he said certainly the nations of the region are opposed to the aggressive approach, especially Trump's anti-Muslim policies.

The senior Pakistani journalist believes that Joe Biden's approach could lead to a retreat of the White House's anti-Iranian policies, which would facilitate regional cooperation between Iran and Pakistan, and that the two countries could take new steps towards cooperation in various fields.

He described the relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Pakistan as fraternal and added it is necessary for high-ranking officials of the two neighboring countries to use the opportunity of current developments because Tehran-Islamabad interactions will not only help strengthen bilateral relations but also benefit the region.

Mohammad Adil said peace in Afghanistan is the need of hour and both Iran and Pakistan as neighbors of Afghanistan jointly can play a vital role for peace and stability in the country.

He said the mutual cooperation between Iran and Pakistan could be further enhanced through implementation of joint agreements especially the Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline project during Dr. Zarif's visit to Islamabad.

The editor of "Dunya" emphasized: "Completing and exploiting the Iranian gas project is in Pakistan's interest and this can end the long-standing energy crisis in Pakistan."

He said the incumbent government of Pakistan, headed by Imran Khan, is determined to deepen bilateral relations with Iran, and "we have witnessed these efforts over the past year, especially the mediatory initiative taken by Imran Khan in the region".

Mohammad Adil believed that Joe Biden's policies towards the Middle East countries, including some Arabs in the Persian Gulf, who may have strategic relations with Pakistan, will not change, but some of these countries, including Saudi Arabia, have to change their regional approach.

272**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish