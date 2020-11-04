US main cause of terrorism, unrest in region: Pakistani clerics

The unity conference was organized by Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen of Pakistan (MWM) and National Solidarity Council, a coalition of 35 political and religious groups in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Pakistan's Minister of Religious Affairs Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri as a special speaker of the conference condemned the rising Islamophobia in the West, especially the recent blasphemous incidents in France.

He said that today, Muslim nations need to rely on their commonalities instead of stirring up futile issues and give a joint response to the enemies of Islam.

The minister praised the clear and firm positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Pakistan and Turkey against Islamophobia in Europe.

He added foreign powers under the pretext of fighting terrorism and countering the so-called extremism in Syria and Afghanistan have killed many in these countries.

"They have also killed many in Iraq and Yemen and are silent on provocative actions in the West and extremism in European countries,” he said.

"We have observed the situation in the Middle East and know that foreign forces are trying to create chaos in Pakistan," he said.

He added as long as the US military presence is in the region, the countries and nations of the region will face chaos, violence and other sufferings that we are witnessing today in Afghanistan, Kashmir and Palestine.

Noor al-Haq Qadri blamed elements affiliated with the Zionist regime's spy service for promoting divisions among the Islamic sects in Pakistan, and called on his country's Shia and Sunni scholars to collectively respond such conspiracies.

**Vigilance stressed against enemies of unity

The leaders of Pakistan's political and religious parties, especially senior Shia and Sunni scholars, during the conference strongly condemned Takfiri movement calling upon all the religious groups to remain vigilant against enemies of unity.

They said unity is the only way to confront sectarianism and prevent the flames of discord between Islamic sects.

The Vice President of the Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan on the occasion said today, the enemies of Islam, by abusing social networks, have started an evil game against Islamic Ummah."

Liaqat Baloch added countering chaos and sectarianism depends on national unity, cohesion and religious tolerance.

The Secretary General of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan (MWM), the largest Shia political party in Pakistan stressed the need to follow the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him) and promote empathy and brotherhood in the Islamic world.

He said that Imam Khomeini, the great founder of the Islamic Revolution of Iran with his historic decree on holding of Unity Week on the birthday of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) strengthened Islamic unity and the brotherhood of Muslims forever in history.

Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jafari blamed the indifference of some countries in the region, adding that it is a result of US interventionist policies, the complicity of arrogant powers with the Zionist regime and the weakness of some Muslim rulers to defend the rights of their people and other Islamic nations.

He went on to say the recent conspiracies of some Arab rulers against other Islamic countries, betrayal of Palestine and compromise with the occupying Zionist regime are their final plan to destroy the unity of the Islamic world, but Muslims and wise Islamic nations will never back down and will not allow this compromise.

He stressed the need for close contacts between the religious scholars, especially the clergy of Islamic countries, to strengthen the atmosphere of trust, as well as common thinking to jointly confront the phenomenon of Takfir and the extremist front.

During the conference Pakistani scholars condemned the betrayal of the UAE and Bahrain to Palestine and the establishment of relations with the Tel Aviv regime.

They called for the formation of a strong front of the scholars of the Islamic world to shed light on the conspiracy to compromise with the Zionists, as well as the international community's silence on Zionist expansionism and continued invasion of Islamic countries in the Middle East.

