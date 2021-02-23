Iranian envoy confers with Iraqi trade minister

According to IRNA, Masjedi and al-Jubouri discussed Iranian commercial cooperation with Iraq and ways to enhance level of trade ties.

The two sides also discussed the signing of the fourth session of the Economic Joint Economic Commission of the two countries.

The upcoming visit of Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Alireza Razm-Hosseini to Baghdad was also another issue raised for coordination.

Iraqi Minister of Trade Alaa Ahmed al-Jubouri visited Iran on January11 at the top of a high-level economic and trade delegation to meet with high-ranking officials.

The Iraqi delegation met with high-ranking Iranian officials, including First Vice-President Eshaq Jahangiri as chairman of the Joint High Commission on Economic and Trade Cooperation and some other Iranian ministers.

