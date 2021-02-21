Feb 21, 2021, 6:59 PM
Journalist ID: 1842
News Code: 84237664
0 Persons

Tags

Iranian runner wins world indoor championship in France

Iranian runner wins world indoor championship in France

Tehran, Feb 21, IRNA – Iran’s Olympian runner Hassan Taftian won world indoor championship in France.

Taftian set a record of 6.62 seconds on Saturday night in World Athletics Indoor Championships, winning championship.

Faal Muhammadu and Amour Glitin, both from France, won the second and third places both with 6.64 seconds.

Taftian, who has qualified for Tokyo Olympics in 100m track, has been following his practices in France.

He is Iran’s record owner both in 60m indoor and 100m outdoor with 6.51 and 10.03 seconds.

His last night record is in the 27th place in 60m category in 2021.

9417**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
5 + 7 =