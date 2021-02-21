Iranian runner wins world indoor championship in France

Taftian set a record of 6.62 seconds on Saturday night in World Athletics Indoor Championships, winning championship.

Faal Muhammadu and Amour Glitin, both from France, won the second and third places both with 6.64 seconds.

Taftian, who has qualified for Tokyo Olympics in 100m track, has been following his practices in France.

He is Iran’s record owner both in 60m indoor and 100m outdoor with 6.51 and 10.03 seconds.

His last night record is in the 27th place in 60m category in 2021.

