Iranian runner bags gold in 7th CISM Military World Games

Taftian with 10:24 seconds stood on the first place.

Some 100 military athletes from Iran took part in several disciplines like cycling, orienteering, wrestling, life-saving, volleyball, archery, parachuting, and track-fields.

Wuhan is a city about 1,100 kilometers from Beijing.

Founded in 1948 and based in Brussels, the International Military Sports Council has hosted the Military World Games every four years since 1995. In May 2015, China, as a member-state of CISM, won the bid to host this year’s Games with Wuhan named as the host city.

Different from previous Games held in countries such as Italy, Croatia, India, Brazil and South Korea, this year's event will be open for the public to watch.

According to the organizers, about 10,000 military athletes from over 100 countries will compete across 27 sports, such as aeronautical pentathlon, military pentathlon, naval pentathlon, and parachuting, as well as Olympic sports such as football, equestrian, swimming, and basketball.

The name of the mascot of the 7th CISM Military World Games is “Bingbing”, which in Mandarin is related to soldiers. Its design was inspired by the Chinese sturgeon, a migratory fish species of the Yangtze River basin and a protected species in China. Its migratory habits of swimming against currents reflect the strong will of soldiers.

