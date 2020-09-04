Iran’s Taftian ranks 8th in France continental running tour

Taftian with 1.62 seconds record stood on the 8th position.

He had earlier received a gold medal in 100-meter category of the 7th CISM Military World Games underway in Wuhan, China.

Taftian also won several medals so far including gold in 100 meters at the 2012 Asian Junior Athletics Championships in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

He became the first Iranian to ever win gold in 100 meters in an Asian athletics championships after finishing at 10.25 seconds at the 2017 Asian Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar, India.

He also bagged a gold medal in the 60m category at the Asian Indoor and Martial Art Games in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan in 2017.

