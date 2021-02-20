Iran, Russia stress consultations on regional issues

In a meeting on Saturday, Jalali and Bogdanov discussed bilateral ties, developments in the Middle East and the Persian Gulf region, Syria, Yemen, Palestine, Yemen, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

The two politicians stressed the need for cooperation and consultation between Iran and Russia about regional issues, as well as continuation of contacts and visits in this regard.

Astana Peace Process guarantors – Iran, Turkey, and Russia – held a two-day conference in Sochi, Russia, with the presence of representatives of the United Nations, Syrian Governments, and Syrian opposition groups on February 16-17.

