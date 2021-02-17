Iran, Russia, Turkey stress implementation of Idlib agreements

They also condemned seizure and transfer of Syrian oil revenues and emphasized that the money belongs to the Syrian Government.

In the joint statement, the three guarantors said that they are loyal to their commitments about Syrian sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity, as well as the goals and principles of the UN Charter, noting that everyone should respect the same principles.

They also said that the crisis in Syria has no military solution and stressed their commitment to advance a long-term political process to be implemented by the Syrians with the help of the UN according to the UNSCR 2254.

They also decided that the Syrian Constitutional Committee should do their responsibility with no foreign interference and imposition of time.

Iran, Russia, and Turkey also called for a halt to the Israeli attacks on Syria and added that they are a violation of international laws and a security threat for the region.

The next meeting of the Astana peace process was decided to be held in mid-2021 in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan.

Iranian diplomatic delegation was led by Ali-Asghar Khaji, senior aide to Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. Iran’s Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali also attended the meetings.

