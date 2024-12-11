Iran, Turkiye sign trade cooperation agreement, set $30 billion target

The agreement was signed in the presence of Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development and Turkiye's Minister of Trade during the 29th Joint Economic Cooperation Commission meeting held in Tehran on Wednesday.

According to Amineh Tarfa’a, head of the International Affairs Center at Iran's Ministry of Roads and Urban Development, the three-day event concluded with the signing of a comprehensive MoU that covers various sectors, including trade, transport, customs, transit, investment, banking, electricity, agriculture, culture, tourism, and cooperation.

The agreement will strengthen existing ties, particularly in the transport sector, where the two countries have maintained robust relations, especially in road transportation, Tarfa’a said.

Currently, trade between the two nations stands at $11.7 billion, with plans to increase this figure to $30 billion over the next five years, the official said, adding that the strategic plan to achieve this ambitious goal has already been laid out.

