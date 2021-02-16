Feb 16, 2021, 8:33 AM
Iranian delegation in Moscow to attend expert meeting of Syrian peace talks

Moscow, Feb 15, IRNA - Iranian delegation led by Senior Assistant to the Iranian Foreign Minister for Special Political Affairs Ali-Asghar Khaji arrived in Moscow on Monday evening to attend expert meeting of Astana format countries on Syria.

The 15th senior experts meeting of Astana format countries on Syria will review the latest developments in Syria peace process and set agenda for the two-day Summit on Syria peace talks due to be held in Sochi.

The 15th Astana talks will be attended by deputies Foreign Ministers of peace guarantor countries including Turkey, Russia, and Iran, as well as representatives of the Syrian Government and the opposition, in presence of the UN envoy for Syria.

Syrian peace talks initiated from Astana five years ago reached an agreement in the fourth round of peace talks to establish 'Safe Haven' in Syria.

Iranian, Russian and Turkish presidents held three Summits of Astana peace talks on Syria in Tehran, Sochi and Ankara. 

