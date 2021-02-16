Iranian delegation in Moscow to attend expert meeting of Syrian peace talks

The 15th senior experts meeting of Astana format countries on Syria will review the latest developments in Syria peace process and set agenda for the two-day Summit on Syria peace talks due to be held in Sochi.

The 15th Astana talks will be attended by deputies Foreign Ministers of peace guarantor countries including Turkey, Russia, and Iran, as well as representatives of the Syrian Government and the opposition, in presence of the UN envoy for Syria.

Syrian peace talks initiated from Astana five years ago reached an agreement in the fourth round of peace talks to establish 'Safe Haven' in Syria.

Iranian, Russian and Turkish presidents held three Summits of Astana peace talks on Syria in Tehran, Sochi and Ankara.

3266**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish