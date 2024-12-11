Zionist regime violates ceasefire again, Lebanese citizen martyred in airstrike

Al Jazeera reported that the Zionist military targeted a building in southern Lebanon with an airstrike.

The Lebanese Ministry of Health confirmed that the attack on the building led to the martyrdom of one Lebanese national and left several others wounded.

In addition to the airstrike, the Israeli military also carried out a drone attack on a village in Lebanon, further escalating tensions.

These strikes come despite claims from the Zionist media earlier in the day that the process of withdrawing Israeli troops from Lebanon had begun.

