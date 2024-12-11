Dec 11, 2024, 8:57 PM
Journalist ID: 1114
News ID: 85687334
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Zionist regime violates ceasefire again, Lebanese citizen martyred in airstrike

Dec 11, 2024, 8:57 PM
News ID: 85687334
Zionist regime violates ceasefire again, Lebanese citizen martyred in airstrike

Tehran, IRNA – Zionist forces have violated a ceasefire agreement with Lebanon once again, carrying out airstrikes on southern Lebanon that resulted in the martyrdom of one Lebanese citizen and injuries to several others, according to media reports on Wednesday.

Al Jazeera reported that the Zionist military targeted a building in southern Lebanon with an airstrike.

The Lebanese Ministry of Health confirmed that the attack on the building led to the martyrdom of one Lebanese national and left several others wounded.

In addition to the airstrike, the Israeli military also carried out a drone attack on a village in Lebanon, further escalating tensions.

These strikes come despite claims from the Zionist media earlier in the day that the process of withdrawing Israeli troops from Lebanon had begun.

9341**2050

0 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .