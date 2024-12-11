Tehran urges regional cooperation to stop Israel’s destruction of Syria

“The Israeli regime has moved to destroy almost every defense-related as well as civilian infrastructure in Syria. It has also occupied further Syrian territory in violation of the 1974 disengagement agreement and UNSCR 350”, Araghchi said on his X account on Wednesday evening.

The top Iranian diplomat called on countries in the West Asia region to join hands and mobilize to stop Israel’s destruction of Syria in the wake of inaction by the UN Security Council, which he blamed on the United States.

“The UN Security Council — which has primary responsibility to stop unlawful aggression — is reduced to a handcuffed observer thanks to US obstruction,” Araghchi said.

“Syria's neighbors, as well as the Arab and Muslim worlds and indeed every UN member State that cares for rule of law, the fundamental principles of the UN Charter and international law cannot afford to remain indifferent. It is critical for the countries of the region to immediately and effectively mobilize and join forces to stop Israel's aggression and the destruction of Syria.”

