Iran supports UN envoy for Syria

The Iranian delegation arrived in Moscow on Monday to take part in the expert meeting of Astana format countries on Syria.

Deputies Foreign Ministers of peace guarantor countries including Turkey, Russia, and Iran, as well as representatives of the Syrian Government and the opposition, in presence of the UN envoy for Syria have attended the 15th Astana talks.

Also, the participants exchanged views on the political process of Syria, noting that Constitutional Committee must be active to this end.

Geir O. Pedersen, for his part, thanked Iran for supporting him.

He urged a collective approach for resolving the crisis in Syria, calling for building trust among Syrian sides and the international players.

