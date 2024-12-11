Dec 11, 2024, 6:54 PM
Doha hosts 10th Iran-Qatar Joint Economic Cooperation Commission

Doha hosts 10th Iran-Qatar Joint Economic Cooperation Commission

Tehran, IRNA - Doha is hosting the 10th Joint Economic Cooperation Commission between Iran and Qatar, aimed at strengthening economic ties between the two nations.

Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani, Qatar’s Minister of Commerce and Industry, is chairing the joint commission, which is taking place in the Qatari capital from December 11 to 13.

The Iranian delegation is headed by Minister of Energy Abbas Ali Abadi.

The commission is structured into four specialized committees focusing on trade, infrastructure, energy, and social and cultural issues.

Iranian and Qatari officials are expected to review memoranda of understanding already signed between the two nations in an attempt to take practical measures to advance these agreements.

Over 60 representatives from various governmental and private sectors of both Iran and Qatar are participating in the joint commission, working to elevate economic and political relations across various sectors.

