Iran denounces ‘hypocrisy’ of UK foreign secretary on Syria

“British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, a lawyer by education and an Israel's apologist by profession who believes millions of Palestinians must die in order to be qualified as 'genocide' and who is branded "genocide denier" by UN SR @FranceskAlbs and whose government has been a persistent complicit in 'colonial erasure' of Palestinians all along, has now preached about Syria's situation and rejoiced in the bloodshed there,” Baghaei said on X social media platform on Wednesday.

“What he has said is a new low in terms of Orwellianism and hypocrisy”, the spokesman said, adding “Mr. Lammy should be asked, among others, how much of 'over four billion pounds' he claims the UK spent on the Syrian crisis were indeed used to 'create' and 'sustain' the crisis in the first place? The Syrian blood are on the hands of those actors, surely the UK one of them, that contributed to creation and expansion of Daesh in Syria and Iraq. Syrian people are being pounded right now by lethal weapons the UK has supplied to Israel.”

“That's far from graceful and glorious, not even for a country that has a long history of darkest settler-colonialism practices accompanied with repeated genocide of indigenous/aboriginal peoples”, the Iranian diplomat further said.

At the end of his post, Baghaei shared a link from Cambridge University Press about British genocide against indigenous people in Australia and New Zealand.

