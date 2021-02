Qasem Asgari, the director of West Hormuzgan Department of Ports and Maritime Organization, told IRNA that the infrastructure of Lengeh Port has been developed.

He said that with implementing infrastructure development projects, the loading and unloading of cargo ships in Lengeh Port is now being made at a much higher pace.

The export of goods from Lengeh Port is going through prosperous days, the official said.

