Biden adm. still to conclude its policies: FM Zarif

Zarif made the remarks in an exclusive interview with Phoenix Chinese News and Entertainment Channel on Thursday, noting that Iran would not take the first step to come back to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), but it is the United States, who should show its compliance with the deal.

Referring to the fact that Iran will return to its previous situation under the JCPOA if the US lifts sanctions, the foreign minister warned the American authorities that they should be cautious about Iranians’ reaction before taking any stance on the international agreement.

Asked about US President Joe Biden’s remark that Washington will not take the first stop to come back to the deal, Zarif noted, “I believe that the Americans have not yet concluded and finalized their policies and because of that reason the White House will inevitably revise Biden’s stances several times.”

It is clear that the United States pulled out of the JCPOA; so, this is the country, which should stop policies that are in violation of the nuclear accord and lift sanctions, he added.

Answering a question on the possibility of a standstill in negotiations on the JCPOA, the Iranian top diplomat said that Iran will not concede its rights, emphasizing that there is no deadlock in holding negotiations.

He went on to say that the American statesmen are reviewing their policies at the present time and there is a clear choice in front of them, and that President Biden is of the opinion that his predecessor Donald Trump’s policies were wrong; so, the only path out of the Trump policy is lifting of sanctions and such a situation does not need any step or concession from the Iranian side.

