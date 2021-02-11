Zarif greets Chinese New Year

"Last year was a tumultuous year for everybody in the world, particularly for the people of Iran and China. I remember on the eve of the Spring Festival of last year, I expressed the hope that the government and people of China would overcome the (COVID-19) pandemic that has affected the world," Zarif said.

"Now as we enter a new Chinese year, I want to congratulate the government and people of China for their impressive success in dealing with the virus and for their impressive achievements in producing vaccines now certified by health authorities," he added.

The Iranian foreign minister also lauded the very clear and heartwarming indications of the friendship of the people of Iran and China during the difficult days of the pandemic.

"With 50 years of cooperation between Iran and China, this strong feeling of affinity between the Iranian and Chinese people will further help us expand our bilateral relations," Zarif concluded.

