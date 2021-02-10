Uzbek president congratulates Islamic Revolution anniversary

Congratulating the National Day of Iran, Mirziyoyev stressed the historic and cultural links and traditional friendship as firm foundations of relation between the two countries.

In his message, Mirziyoyev expressed readiness to expand bilateral relations more than ever and to boost ties to a new level.

In another message, Uzbekistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdulaziz Kamilov congratulated the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution to Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

