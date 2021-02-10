Zarif: Existing window closing rapidly

The new government in Washington has a chance to test a new approach, but the existing window is rapidly closing, Zarif said on the sidelines of a ceremony to commemorate the 42nd anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

Rallies are being staged in Tehran, simultaneously across Iran, to mark the 42nd anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution on the 22nd day of Bahman (February 11, 1979). People attend the rallies by their motorcycles and cars to observe health protocols necessary to prevent the further spread of coronavirus pandemic.

Referring to the victory of the Islamic revolution in Iran 42 years ago, he said in contrast with similar revolutions in world history, the one which occurred in Iran gained victory by neither relying on a foreign power nor seeking the assistance of some armed groups.

The minister noted that the century-long combat of the Iranian nation to gain the right for self-determination and have an accountable government finally culminated in a victory achieved by merely depending on the people's power in spite of all foreign sabotage and plots.

"We have a long" way and will not rest in moving towards the materialization of "our ideals", Zarif said.

