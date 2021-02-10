Islamic Revolution showed how nations struggle to achieve objectives: Pakistani expert

In an exclusive interview with the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), Farhat Asif said Iran is our neighbor and best friend and the Islamic Revolution has always been a source of inspiration for the people of Pakistan.

"It showed how nations struggle to achieve their objectives," she noted.

The expert went on to say the Islamic Revolution was indigenous and no external force was behind that.

“Though such changes are difficult in the countries, the Islamic Revolution has been flourishing for the past 42 years with its glory which is a big achievement,” said the analyst.

She added Iran has become strategically and regionally more strong after the Islamic Revolution.

Farhat Asif said sustainability the governments makes a country economically strong and self-reliable and this is what we see in Iran.

Praising the struggle of Imam Khomeini (RA), she said that he (Imam Khomeini) was a true visionary leader who was fully trusted by his people which is very rare. She said that Imam Khomeini’s vision and the trust of the Iranian people had created a resonance in the country which resulted in the Islamic Revolution.

Imam Khomeini’s (RA) iconic personality and his leadership abilities strengthened the Iranian nation and even after his passing away his teachings are always there to guide the Iranian people to further strengthen the Islamic Revolution.

“He holds larger than life position for Iranians and this shows how much a great leader he was," Farhat Asif added.

The expert said the Islamic Revolution also enhanced Iran's geographic position.

Expressing her views, the analyst said that despite sanctions and global challenges, Iran is progressing in all fields and the nation of Iran is united. "Unity of Iran is also good for their internal security," added the think tank's chief.

“Hopefully the future of the Islamic Revolution is bright and Iran will continue to progress at a fast pace,” Farhat Asif said.

