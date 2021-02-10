Iran Embassy in Pakistan celebrates 42nd anniversary of Islamic Revolution

A ceremony commemorating the victory of the glorious Islamic Revolution under health protocols was attended by Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini, officials of Iranian institutions, diplomats, the staff of Imam Hossein Educational Complex and their families at the Iran Embassy in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The ceremony began with the recitation of the Holy Quran by Karim Mansouri, a distinguished international reciter of Iran.

During his speech at the ceremony, the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran, while congratulating the forty-second anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution, highlighted political, economic, cultural, scientific and technological achievements of the Islamic Revolution and explained Iran's principled positions on international and regional developments.

On the occasion he said Islamic Revolution strengthened Iran’s relations with the Islamic world especially the regional countries.

Hosseini also referred to the principles and foundations of the Islamic Revolution of Iran, the guidelines of Imam Khomeini and the Supreme Leader to preserve the original values ​​of the Islamic Revolution, including independence, the need to strengthen its foundations, anti-arrogance, support for Palestine and confront the Zionist aggressor regime.

He mentioned the simple way of life, honesty and purity of the Iranian officials. He added the leaders of Iran are committed to alleviating poverty, support the poor, and remain obedient to Velayat-e-Faqih.

The Iranian students of Imam Hossein (AS) Educational Complex performed revolutionary songs in the presence of the Iranian ambassador and the guests while a large cake was also cut to celebrate the occasion.

The anniversary of the Islamic Revolution is being observed in Iran and other countries of the world keeping in view the health protocols.

The Iranian consulates and culture centers in Pakistan’s different cities also celebrated the 42nd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

During the Fajr Decade, various ceremonies were held in accordance with health protocols by various Iranian institutions in Pakistan, including the Cultural Consulate of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Culture Centers, Iranian Consulates in Lahore, Peshawar, Karachi and Quetta.

On the occasion, Iranian Culture Center in Lahore hosted the Iranian Film Festival with the presence of Mohammad Reza Nazeri, Consul General of Iran, Jafar Ronas, Director of Khana-e-Farhang in Lahore and a number of Pakistani artists and cinema personalities.

