US, Israel have not prospered any country: Judiciary chief

Speaking to the Shia and Sunni nomad tribes of Iraq, Raeisi said that the Camp David Accords were almost simultaneous with the Islamic Revolution, Egypt hoped to get close to the US and the Zionist regime to gain some interests but the fate of Egypt was quite contrary to that, but Iran cut relations with the Zionist regime and the US.

Iran did not let Washington and Tel Aviv dominate the country and loot its resources, Raeisi said.

In the friendly meeting which was attended by Iran's Ambassador to Iraq Iraj Masjedi as well, Iraqi nomads stressed the close ties between the two neighboring peoples.

Thanking Iran for its supports for Iraq when it was attacked by Daesh (ISIS) terrorists, they said that the people of Iraq will never forget that, adding that the blood of General Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes strengthened the ties.

Raeisi arrived in Baghdad at the head of a top-ranking delegation on Monday night and was accorded an official welcome by his Iraqi counterpart early on Tuesday.

During his three-day stay in Iraq, Raeisi has already met with Mustafa Al-Kadhimi and the head of the Supreme Judicial Council of Iraq Faiq Zidan, and is scheduled to meet with President Barham Salih and Parliament Speaker Mahmoud al-Mashhadani as well.

