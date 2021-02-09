Iran, Iraq sign three judicial MoUs

The documents were signed on the sidelines of a meeting between visiting Iranian Judiciary Chief Ebrahim Raeisi and Chairman of the Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council Faiq Zidan.

During the meeting, the two officials discussed expansion of judicial and legal cooperation between the two neighboring countries.

Raeisi arrived in Baghdad at the head of a top-ranking delegation on Monday night and was accorded official welcome by his Iraqi counterpart early on Tuesday.

During his stay in Baghdad, the Iranian chief justice is scheduled to meet with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, President Barham Salih and Parliament Speaker Mahmoud al-Mashhadani.

