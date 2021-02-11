Zarif to Biden administration: Stick to your commitments

He made the remark in response to recent remarks by a number of officials of America's new President Joe Biden about Iran's nuclear deal.

Zarif wrote in a Twitter message on Thursday that " Biden administration officials keep talking about Iran’s compliance with JCPOA

In what capacity?

U.S. ceased participation in May 2018, violated JCPOA & punished those complying with UN resolution.

As of today, US remains in EXACTLY same position.

Before spouting off, COMPLY."

On May 7, 2016, the former US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the nuclear deal Iran in 2015 signed with six world powers which was also approved by the UN Security Council Resolution 2231. He then indulged in economic terrorism with the aim of putting maximum pressure on the Iranian people.

Biden and his team's security officials said that Trump's move was not only in the US interest and not in pursuit of what they were seeking in the UN Security Council, but that it would put an end to Iran's restrictions under Article 36 of the UN Security Council.

