Iran to become major regional hub of manufacturing COVID-19 vaccines: Health minister

Upon the order by President Hassan Rouhani, Iran began vaccination against COVID-19 with a Russian-developed vaccine – Sputnik V – on Tuesday.

The son of Health Minister Saeed Namaki was the first Iranian person to receive the vaccine.

Namaki said earlier on Sunday that Iran selected and imported one of the least harmful and less dangerous vaccines after assessing the most credible vaccines available.

Iran decided to import COVID-19 vaccine if it has already passed the third phase of its human trial, while some of the regional countries did not do so, the minister said.

Iran has also bought some 16.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from COVAX for vaccination of 84 million people, he said, however noting that Iran needs to import more vaccines.

Iran took delivery of the first batch of Sputnik-V vaccines from Russia on February 4.

