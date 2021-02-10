Iran demonstrating different epic on victory anniversary of Islamic Revolution

The 42nd anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution will be remembered as a different kind of commemoration, because the Iranians take part in the event throughout the country while respecting social distancing and health protocols to avoid spread of the disease.

The Iranians intend to swear allegiance to the ideals of late Imam Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Revolution. People will participate in the 22 Bahman (February 10) march, while driving their cars or riding their motorcycles or bikes to show a different passionate presence in the commemoration march.

The Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution has issued a communique, inviting Iranians to take part in the march virtually or by vehicles.

Deputy Chairman of the Council for the Coordination of Islamic Propagation Nosratollah Lotfi said that those who decorate their cars in the best way will be prized.

He noted that the participants throughout the country have been urged to decorate their cars and motorcycles in order to be different from other vehicles on the streets and do not allow the enemies to claim that the Islamic Republic has used street traffic for this year’s march; so, the message of this year is that Iran holds the celebration of victory of the Islamic Revolution in the year of coronavirus pandemic.

There have been some symbolic moves, including hoisting one flag on every house and decorating cars with flags, he added.

