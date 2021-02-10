Feb 10, 2021, 9:05 AM
World arrogance afraid Islamic Revolution being repeated in Yemen: Envoy

Tehran, Feb 10, IRNA – Iran’s ambassador to Yemen wrote in a Twitter message at the occasion of 42nd anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution in Iran that the global arrogance and the Zionists are frightened of Islamic Republic being repeated in Yemen.

“The Islamic Revolution took place in order to eliminate domestic tyranny & foreign domination to help the oppressed nations, which frightened the global arrogance & the Zionists from repeating it in Yemen,” write Hassan Irlou in his Twitter message.

In order to achieve their political goals and excessive demands, US-backed Saudi Arabia and its allies attacked Yemen, the poorest of the Arab countries, on 26 March 2015, on the pretext of re-empowering the resigned and runaway President of Yemen, Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi.

Ever since, they have killed and injured thousands of Yemeni kids, women and men, and destroyed the country's infrastructures.

UN organizations, such as World Health Organizations and UNICEF, have repeatedly warned that Yemen is facing famine and human disaster unprecedented in the past 100 years.

